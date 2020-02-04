Four civilians, including child, injured in cross-LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: Four civilians, including a child, were wounded after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along LOC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting civilian population.

“4 innocent citizens including 2 women and a child got injured,” it added.

Earlier this month, unprovoked shelling from the Indian side at Satwal sector at the LoC had injured one Pakistani.

India’s unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at the LoC had left Muhammad Safeer, 45, seriously injured, according to the foreign office’s spokesperson.

Last month, Indian border forces’ unprovoked shelling had injured a woman in Azad Kashmir, with the ISPR saying in a statement that India deliberately targeted the civilian population at the Chirikot sector.

“A 21 year old woman resident of village Serian sustained serious injuries and evacuated to nearby medical facility,” read a statement from the ISPR.