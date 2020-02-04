FIA driver’s body found hanging from tree

ISLAMABAD: The body of a driver of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was found hanging from a tree in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to Islamabad police, the body of the man, later identified by police as Mahama, was found hanging from a tree in a green area next to Ibn-e-Sina road in Sector G-9/2.

A work ID of the deceased showed that he worked in the FIA as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) driver.

Police did not comment on whether the death appeared to be a suicide or a murder, however, it took the body into custody and started an investigation into the death.

More details to follow