Corruption in Mayo Hospital puts over Rs30m dent on national kitty

LAHORE: In a report published by Punjab’s audit directorate, irregularities of Rs62.775 million have been revealed; meaning that the government incurred a loss of Rs30.304 million in transactions of Mayo Hospital in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority’s rules (PPRA).

As stated in the audit report, “During the audit of accounts of Mayo Hospital Lahore for the year 2018-19, it was observed that Rs62,775,325 was paid to M/s WATCH & WATCH 13.03.2018 to 13.03.2019 and M/S Fair Brothers 13.03.19 to 12.03.2020 on account of security services. The advance annual requirement was not advertised on the website of the authority in violation of Rule 9(2) of the PP Rules”.

The report also states, “Procurement proceeding were finalised without mandatory add in English newspaper in violation of Rule 12(2) of PP Rules, 2014. As per Sr.No.8 of the tender notice, security guards and supervisors were bonded to perform 12 hours’ duty a day. Total one supervisor and 126 security guards were required for outsourcing in 2016-17 but the demand was enhanced in 2018-19 from one supervisor to eight and 126 security guards to 250 whereas 133 security guards of the hospital were also deployed for the same job”.

“A huge expenditure was paid in excess on the hiring of extra supervisors and security guards 1,734,600 on 7 supervisors and Rs28,569,600 on 124 security guards without any tangible reason. Clause V of mandatory requirements the service provider security personnel shall be verified from the special branch after their deployment not produced to audit for verification. A minimum total of security guards staff for an ex-army man were also not provided for audit scrutiny,” the document added.

“The matter was reported in august-2019 the auditee replied that all codal formalities have been fulfilled at the time of security services in 2018-19 surgical tower main OPD and eye department and main gates of hospitals were covered with security guard. The reply of the department was not tenable because the purchase procedure prescribed in PPRA rules not follow,” the report concludes.