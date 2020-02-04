Centre to support KCR revival, says Sindh govt spokesman

KARACHI: The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday that Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed has assured his full support for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

The statement came a day after the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways decided to resolve all pending issues involving the KCR, including the handover of federally-owned Karachi Urban Transport Company (KUTC) and right of way to the provincial government.

This handover would enable the Sindh government to begin the project by getting its financial approval from the CPEC-related Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) that would meet in Beijing in April.

In a media talk on Tuesday, Wahab confirmed the transfer of authority from Centre to the provincial government.

It is a pivotal decision, he said, adding that the Centre has also assured to provide a guarantee for the project in CPEC.

Around five-kilometre of the land of the circular railway project was still under encroachments and the federal government has assured its cooperation for the rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the project, a provincial spokesman said.

He also said that the land given to the railways belong to the government of Sindh.

The key decision was taken at a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed at Chief Minister House in Karachi.

The KUTC was formed in 2008 as a public company jointly owned by the federal and the Sindh government who own 60% and 40% shares respectively.