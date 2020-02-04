Buzdar orders action against substandard fairness creams

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed authorities to take strict action against manufacturers of substandard fairness creams.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, Buzdar approved the Punjab Drugs and Cosmetics Amendments Act, 2019, according to which the drug regulatory authority will take action against companies making substandard fairness creams.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that previous governments failed to take any action against “mafia” selling substandard cosmetics products

“There is no place for such kind of mafias in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” he said, adding that such people are playing with the health of the nation.

He said that following the approval of the amendment, strict action would be taken against such companies.