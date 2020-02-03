Two flights from China arrive in Islamabad after flight operations resume

ISLAMABAD: As flight operations between Islamabad and Beijing resumed, two flights carrying passengers from coronavirus-hit China arrived in the federal capital on Monday.

A day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the epidemic a global health emergency, Pakistan on Friday had halted flights to and from China with immediate effect till Feb 2.

“We are resuming flight operations with China; a China Southern Airlines flight with 145 passengers on board will land at 9:00 AM at Islamabad International Airport on Monday,” Senior Joint Secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters.

Following the resumption of flights, two flights carrying Pakistanis arrived from China, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Mirza said: “We supervised the implementation of ‘Airport SOPs’ and I interviewed passengers.”

201/ At Islamabad airport this morning – received passengers from China along with HE Chinese Ambassador in 🇵🇰 CZ6007 brought 69 passengers including 57 Pakistanis and 12 Chinese. We supervised implementation of “Airport SOPs” & I interviewed passengers. pic.twitter.com/22GleZfmUa — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 3, 2020

The first — a Qatar Airlines flight — arrived from Doha, carrying 40 students. Health department staff conducted medical examinations of all the students at the Islamabad airport after which they were permitted to go home.

A second flight — a China Southern Airlines flight CZ6007 — brought 69 passengers including 57 Pakistanis and 12 Chinese.

According to aviation officials, the passengers are on board the plane, where a checkup for coronavirus is being conducted.

The flight included members of a group of Pakistani students and community members stranded in Ürümqi due to the suspension of flights in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak in China who were earlier granted an 11-day visa extension by Chinese authorities.

Ahead of the flight arrivals, Mirza reviewed the arrangements for screening passengers at the airport.

“At all airports, screening systems have been strengthened. The Pakistani government is prepared for any emergency situation,” he said, adding: “The health department has the facilities for detecting coronavirus cases.

“At all airports, comprehensive screening arrangements are available.”

SCREENING KIT ARRIVES

The resumption of flights comes a day after testing kits for the deadly disease reached Pakistan.

Mirza had earlier said that thousands of testing kits had been arranged from multiple sources and hoped that no more kits would be required in the future.

Additionally, all the seven suspected patients of novel coronavirus (NCV) were found to be completely safe.

“Just after getting the kits we decided to test all seven suspects who were kept in isolation wards of hospitals in Karachi, Multan and other cities,” he said. “Fortu­nately tests of all seven patients were found negative due to which we can surely say that there is no suspect of NCV in Pakistan.”

The testing kits would be provided wherever they were requi­red, he said, adding that now the National Institute of Health had become self-sufficient in diagnosis.

Earlier samples were being sent abroad to confirm if suspected patients were infected with NCV or not.

WHO Pakistan has also provided technical guidance and tools for screening along with laboratory support for the management of NCV cases at federal and provincial levels, according to an official statement.

China’s death toll from the new coronavirus jumped above 360 on Monday to surpass the number of fatalities of its SARS crisis two decades ago, with dozens of people dying in the epicenter’s quarantined ground-zero.

The 57 confirmed new deaths was the single-biggest increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans.

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on people coming from China.