SC orders speedy resolution of 56 Punjab companies case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday conducted hearing on the case pertaining to irregularities in the 56 public sector companies in Punjab.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed asked why these companies have not been closed yet. To which, the Advocate General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan told that 37 out of 56 companies are working in public interest.

Responding to the argument, the top judge said: “You are trying to follow the East India company’s strategy,” and directed to resolve the issue now. The government should perform its duties with a responsible attitude, he asserted.

Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned for one month.

In November 2017, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had decided to launch a thorough probe into affairs of the 56 companies formed by former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif administration in Punjab for their alleged involvement in corruption.