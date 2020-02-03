PM Imran jets off to Malaysia on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday morning left for Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and Special Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Imran is expected to hold a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides. According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, the two premiers will also be present at the signing ceremonies of important agreements between the two countries and have a joint press stakeout.

The prime minister will also address an event organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) in Malaysia.

The statement further read that the visit will provide the countries the opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and will reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia.

It added that in his interactions, Prime Minister Imran will share his vision for Pakistan and underline the country’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, the PMO said: “The prime minister will also highlight human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, emphasise the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of a peaceful resolution for the Kashmir dispute.”

Prime Minister Imran’s visit is significantly important as it comes after he skipped the much-trumpeted Kuala Lumpur Summit in December last year, reportedly due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia, which had extended a helping hand to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government during its early days to stave off an economic crisis.

At the time, the foreign minister had confirmed that Riyadh and the UAE had concerns about the summit, saying the two countries were worried that the event could cause “division in Ummah” and lead to setting up of an organisation parallel to the existing Saudi-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Later on, the Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying that Prime Minister Imran had decided against attending the Malaysia summit because of Saudi Arabia’s threats of economic sanctions, which allegedly included withdrawing money the kingdom has deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan and replacing Pakistani labor in Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshis.

However, the Saudi embassy in Islamabad had denied “information and fake news” that Riyadh had “pressurised and threatened” Pakistan to refrain from participating in the Kuala Lumpur summit, saying “the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are superior to the language of threat.”