‘Not like you haven’t seen my grapes before,’ Umar Akmal fires back 

‘Not like you haven’t seen me grapes before,’ Umar Akmal fires back

Snapping back at criticism over alleged indecency, cricketer Umar Akmal has said he does not understand all the fuss, because this is not even the first time he has been seen with his grapes in public.

“Last time I showed you a picture of my grapes, it trended on twitter. We all had a good laugh and you admired my fresh, shapely, rich fruits. But this time I do it and suddenly everybody has a problem” he said in a press conference outside his home.

“In fact, I did it more than once. First time with the darker, red grapes, and next time with the lighter, tangier green ones. But all of a sudden it is a big deal.”

Meanwhile, The Dependent, can also confirm that the PCB official who had been at the receiving end of seeing Umar Akmal’s grapes has been getting texts from Umar Akmal.

“I showed you my grapes .. pls respond” read one message.