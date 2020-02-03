LHC stays medical college admissions on plea challenging govt policy

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a stay order on the ongoing admissions of private medical colleges on a petition challenging the Punjab government’s new policy for admissions.

A student, Afan Ahmed, who passed with 82% marks on the admission test has said that he was given admission in his third priority college, adding that it is unfair that the medical colleges are no longer upgrading their lists.

In Lahore, a merit list of over 1,500 students is posted based on the marks they secured in the test. The students who score high marks are admitted into higher ranking colleges, while those with lower marks in lower rankings ones. The list, however, was upgraded (updating it with the number of students who have dropped out) and students on the waiting list with good marks were able to secure admissions in them.

Under the new policy, the list wasn’t upgraded at all. The Pakistan Dental Council issued a notification on January 31 saying that all the admissions written on the list are finalised and will not be upgraded. The students who didn’t appear for the test have now been given a chance to fill the seats of the higher ranking colleges.

The private colleges plan on filling their seats by giving it the students who were willing to pay a little extra, Ahmed said in his petition.