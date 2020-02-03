‘India under Virat’ reminds Manjrekar of Imran-captained Pakistan

Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that the current Indian squad under skipper Virat Kohli’s leadership reminds him of Pakistan’s team when it was led by Imran Khan.

“Strong self belief as a team,” Manjrekar said on Twitter while likening Kohli’s leadership to that of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain.

India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

“Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong,” he further said.

The tweet came after India clinched a 7-run win and sealed a historic series over New Zealand.

In December, Kohli had said that his priority, as a player, is to help India win matches than just play ‘slam-bang cricket’ for the sake of entertaining the crowd.

India is currently the top Test and One Day International team in the world while Pakistan holds the top position in the T20 ranking.