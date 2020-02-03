IHC seeks NAB reply on bail pleas of Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail pleas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

According to details, Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah adjourned the hearing regarding bails of the PML-N senior leaders for a week.

Abbasi was taken into NAB custody on July 18, 2019, in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal. As the minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG to a favourite company.

On the other hand, NAB arrested Ahsan Iqbal on December 23 over his involvement in embezzlement of Narowal Sports City project funds.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.