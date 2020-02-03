Historic peace plan to see Israel take cuts in number of unarmed Palestinians killed per annum

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited Mideast peace plan, unveiled on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underlined the historic deal that has major benefits for Palestinians and requires compromises from Israel.

Trump’s plan will see Palestine accepting a disjointed state, reduced control over West Bank with Israeli settlements, and none of Jerusalem, as major benefits. It will require massive compromises from the Israelis, which will see them reduce the killings of unarmed Palestinians, including children.

The peace plan, dubbed as the Deal of the Century, will see Palestine getting a bonus of over a dozen Israeli enclaves, in addition to the benefits of not worrying about the security of the entire territory, which will be a responsibility given entirely to Israel.

Meanwhile, if agreed, not only would the deal burden Israel with security, it also asks the Israel Defense Forces would have to put a four-year freeze on killing any Palestinian less than 24 months old.

Trump has hailed the deal as “historic breakthrough”, equal in significance to the “birth of mankind”, but criticised those that were calling it “win-win”.

“Calling it win-win is ignores the win for Palestinians. It’s actually win-win-win,” the US president told The Dependent.