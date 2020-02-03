Hearing in corruption case against Khursheed Shah adjourned

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur on Monday adjourned hearing into a Rs1.23 billion scam involving Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah till Feb 18.

The hearing was adjourned as the court directed to present all accused in the case including the PPP leader on the next hearing.

The former National Assembly opposition leader Khursheed Shah was brought to the court on an ambulance from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur, where he is currently being treated for various illnesses.

Talking to media after the court proceedings, Shah lamented the incumbent leaders for an unprecedented hike in the prices of commodities and asked as to who is working from behind to increase rates of basic food items.

He said that the authorities were creating hurdles in replacing the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) but replaced around four within the same period in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. “Why there are two laws for two separate areas of the country?” he asked.

To a question about his release on bail, Shah said that he believes that justice would be served in his case.

On Jan 29, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has adjourned the hearing of the bail petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah and others in assets beyond income case till Feb 10.

A double bench of SHC heard the bail petition filed by Khursheed Shah and other persons nominated in the assets beyond income case. All of the nominees except Shah had sought pre-arrest bail in the case.