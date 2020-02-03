ECP seeks reply from Talpur in petition seeking her disqualification under 62(f)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored a plea, seeking disqualification of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s sister and MPA Faryal Talpur.

A five-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, led the proceedings into a case from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Arsalan Taj seeking Talpur’s disqualification under Article 62(f) of the Constitution as she failed to declare the details of her assets before the election commission.

ECP also issued notice to Talpur, seeking her response and adjourned the hearing till Mar 2.

Last year in December, the commission had adjourned the hearing of the petition after the petitioners’ counsel sought time to file a response.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter had filed the application with the ECP in June last year.

In the application – filed with the provincial election commissioner by PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, and MPAs Arslan Taj and Rabia Azfar – it was maintained that Talpur was no more Sadiq and Ameen as she had not declared her full assets and had not disclosed her properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot districts to the ECP; which is mandatory under the Constitution.

She was also involved in fake bank accounts case, money laundering and corruption cases, it was alleged. She was no more qualified to become a member of the Sindh Assembly, they had said.