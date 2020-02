LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday foiled an alleged terror plot by arresting three suspected militants during an operation in Faisalabad.

As per details, CTD carried out a raid in Faisalabad and apprehended three suspected terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation.

The detained suspects were identified as Abdul Salam, Madood Chishti and Ali Muhammad Khan. Weapons, 10 suicide vests and banned material were allegedly recovered from the suspects’ possession.