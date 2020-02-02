Sindh plans to set up modern virology lab

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, is planning to establish a state-of-the-art virology laboratory to detect various types of viral diseases in the future.

Sindh Secretary Health Zahid Ali Abbasi said that Sindh Health Department has decided to set up a modern Virology Lab in the next fiscal-year 2021-2022 with the support of with NIH to deal viral diseases like bird flu, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), Chikungunya, coronavirus, Zika virus, influenza, Ebola hemorrhagic fever (EHF), dengue and other viral diseases.

He said that the federal government has already started screening foreigners coming from different countries particularly from China for the detection of viral disease cases following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. He said that federal and Sindh governments have also issued a health advisory about coronavirus cases.

Abbasi said that the Sindh government has also alerted the Provincial Disease Surveillance Unit and major public and private hospitals to deal with any eventuality in the province.

He informed that the Sindh government has already established an advance DNA laboratory in the province in the recent past.

He said that coronavirus was reported in China for the first time and there was no research available at the international level to deal with this viral disease, however, federal and Sindh governments have enhanced monitoring to deal with the situation effectively.