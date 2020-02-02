Sanjrani asks MQM-P to mend fences with PTI

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leadership at its Bahadurabad headquarters on Sunday and urged the Karachi-based party to mend fences with the government by joining the federal cabinet again.

Upon his arrival at the party headquarters, the Senate chairman was welcomed by senior MQM leader Aamir Khan along with Ameenul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari and others.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting that discussed various issues, Sanjrani thanked the MQM-P for support to elect him as the chairman for Balochistan’s due representation in parliament.

He continued that the MQM-P always supported Balochistan on different important issues. Sanjrani said he was ready to meet anybody and to go everywhere in the interest of the country.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister and Balochistan Awami Party President Jam Kamal Khan would also visit MQM-P headquarters to meet its leadership and to listen to their grievances, he said. He assured that the federal government’s committee, formed for this purpose, was working to resolve at earliest the issues raised by the MQM-P leadership.

The Senate chairman said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is the convener of his party, was a mature and very experienced politician and urged him to revisit his decision of resignation from the ministry.

“I shall request Khalid Bhai to take the resignation back,” he said adding that Siddiqui would be contributing towards the prosperity and development of the country.

Following Siddiqui’s announcement of his resignation from the federal cabinet, PTI leaders had held numerous futile meetings with MQM-P but were unable to convince the party’s convener to rejoin his post as Minister for Information Technology.

MQM-P’s Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also thanked Sanjrani for visiting the party’s headquarters and to listen to MQM leadership’s grievances with the assurance of their resolution at the earliest.

“MQM became an ally to the government for resolution of the problems facing the general public, especially in Karachi, not for getting ministries,” he remarked.

He assured the Senate chairman that like in the past, his party would continue supporting Balochistan on every genuine and important issue.