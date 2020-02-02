PM determined for progress of tribal people: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said that the PM is determined for the progress of people living in tribal areas.

In a tweet, the special assistant said that the sacrifices of ‘patriotic’ tribal people would be rewarded at any cost. Those who have rejected the Constitution have no place in the hearts of masses, she added.

Earlier, Dr Firdous said maligning the opponents through fake news has been the hallmark of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

She, however, said the PML-N leader stands entangled in his own trap. She said the courts in London will now also see the real face of Shehbaz Sharif.

The special assistant said it would not have taken him six months to move the court if he was truthful.