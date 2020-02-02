Pakistan equipped to diagnose coronavirus

–NIH in Islamabad becomes capable of conducting tests after 1000 kits arrive from China, facility to be expanded in later stages

–PM’s aide says 199 health information booth set up at various airports to cope with the threat

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that Pakistan was fully capable of diagnosing coronavirus after China sent approximately 1,000 kits to Pakistan to detect the deadly disease.

According to a National Institute of Health (NIH) official, the testing for the virus will be carried out at the NIH in Islamabad but will later be expanded to other cities depending on the need.

“Samples collected from across the country will be sent to NIH where they will be tested. We already have a mechanism in place for this,” he said.

“A PCR-based (polymerase chain reaction) test which will be used to isolate the genome of the virus,” he elaborated the process of detecting the disease and added that the tests will be conducted free-of-charge.

“Typically PCR test results take eight to 12 hours. However, the test may have to be repeated due to an error in which case it can take another additional eight to 12 hours. Moreover, samples collected from nearby cities can reach the institute within six to eight hours but those from farther away can take up to 24 hours,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PM’s special assistant on health lauded the NIH for setting up coronavirus clinic in such a short time. In a series of tweets, he said that 199 health information booths have been set up at various airports of the country to cope with the threat of coronavirus, where health officials will provide answers to queries about coronavirus.

He said that another landmark in a very short time is the completion of coronavirus clinical care and prevention guidelines. He added that this includes full instructions on case definition, inpatient/outpatient treatment, handling of diagnostic samples and even home care.

He also said that in order to provide assistance to the Pakistani community in China, the Pakistani embassy has established hotlines that may be contacted.

He once again defended the decision to leave Pakistani citizens stranded in China, saying around 100 other countries are not evacuating their citizens from Wuhan.

On Saturday, Dr Zafar had defended the government’s decision not to bring back Pakistani nationals stranded in China, saying the federal government had complete trust in the policies of the Chinese government.

During a press conference, he had said that so far, it had been confirmed that 11,947 people were affected with the coronavirus, out of which 259 had died.

“It is now being transferred from human to human. It means that a person affected by the virus can also become a source for the transfer of the virus,” he had added.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the situation an emergency of international concern. Being a responsible nation, Pakistan wants to take steps that ensure the safety of maximum people,” he had further said.

The special assistant had said that the decision was finalised after a phone call between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where the latter had assured that taking care of Pakistani citizens was a priority for China’s government.

“Till now, seven or eight countries have carried out evictions or requested China for evacuation,” he had said. He had also said that China does not agree with the evacuations. “We should not forget people from 120 countries are living in Wuhan and 120 countries endorse measures taken by to contain the epidemic,” he had added.

Dr Mirza had reiterated that Pakistan stands by China in its handling of the crisis. “We are the most worried about our own kids. But we have to take the right measures for us and not follow other countries,” he had added.

The special assistant had said that Pakistan has to take measures without compromising the safety and well-being of its people living in China.

He had also said that PM Imran was the “most worried” person regarding the disease and was receiving “minute by minute” updates from the government officials.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a group of Pakistani students and community members stranded in Urumqi, China, due to suspension of flights in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak were granted an 11-day visa extension along with hotel accommodation by the Chinese authorities.