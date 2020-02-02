It’s time to walk the talk, PML-Q tells PTI

–PML-Q rejects new govt committee, says more talks will be held after implementation of demands

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) on Sunday refused to hold further talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI), saying the PTI-led government must initiate implementation on matters negotiated between the two parties.

The statement was made a day after the PTI government formed a new three-member committee to win over the crucial ally in Punjab.

“We will not talk to the new forum comprising Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood,” PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said on Saturday.

“First the promises and commitments made by the earlier committee consisting of senior PTI leader Jehangir Tareen and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will have to be fulfilled. Only then, the PML-Q will talk to the new body,” he had announced.

The statement issued after an emergency meeting of the PML-Q attended by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and other party leaders, echoed the sentiments of Moonis Elahi.

The Chaudhry brothers said that talks with the government would only be held after previously negotiated matters become a reality.

Speaking about the newly-formed committee, the PML-Q leaders said that making unilateral changes “creates distrust and urged the federal government to refrain from creating such a pattern”. They once again made their reservations about certain elements who were trying to sabotage the alliance with PML-Q public.

“Some ministers are trying to create misunderstandings between them and Prime Minister Imran Khan,” they said, adding that they were willing to go to all lengths to save the alliance. Shujaat Hussain had warned the PM on Saturday that he faced threats from his own people rather than the allies.

Quipping in, Elahi said that national interests and the rights of nationals hold importance higher than ministries and added that the PML-Q was standing on its principles by prioritising national interests.

Earlier on Friday, Pervaiz Elahi while speaking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) had said that PTI should refrain from treating its allies as its “second wife”, revealing growing divide in the ruling coalition led by PTI.

“The government should not consider its allies as its competitors and should honour the promises it made when it formed an alliance with them. We had different experiences as allies with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PTI. Our best alliance was with PPP because former president Asif Ali Zardari did more than he promised,” he had emphasised.

He also added that PTI did not fulfil its promises made with PML-Q. “They told us that we would have total control over the affairs of four constituencies we had won from,” he said. Without naming anyone, Elahi said that those who had promised the creation of a south Punjab province to the Saraiki people had not been honest with them as they only used the narrative for electoral gains.