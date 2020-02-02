Karachi police detain dozens of PTM activists

–PPP, PTM lawmakers condemn crackdown on peaceful protesters

A number of activists belonging to the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) were arrested by the Karachi police in Sohrab Goth on Sunday.

According to reports, the PTM supporters had gathered in the locality to finalise the arrangement for an upcoming event to mark the death anniversary of PTM leader Arman Loni, who was killed during a sit-in in Loralai, Balochistan on Feb 3, 2019.

Karachi Additional IG Ghulab Nabi Memon told a local media outlet that the activists were arrested for alleged “anti-state speeches a few days ago”.

“Police, anticipating the law and order situation in the city, arrested 33 people, including three who were nominated in the FIR lodged a few days ago in Sohrab Goth,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the held persons were being interrogated. “Those found involved will be formally arrested,” the official said, adding that those found innocent will be released.

However, PTM leader Noorullah Tareen said that the party had organised a peaceful gathering at a ground behind Al Asif Square in Sohrab Goth.

“Many workers were already at the ground while several were on the way when a police contingent came and detained between 30 and 35 individuals,” Tareen said, adding that officials also manhandled a few workers.

Taking notice of the incident, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Farhatullah Babar called for releasing the workers.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Condemn police assault on peaceful PTM meeting in Karachi to commemorate death anniversary of Arman Loni. Demand release of arrested workers. It needs to be investigated as to who ordered police use force against a peaceful gathering of rights activists.”

The Karachi crackdown came after the Faisalabad police briefly detained a number of Awami Workers Party (AWP) activists for protesting in front of the press club.

The workers were detained for protesting against the arrests of party workers who participated in a rally in Islamabad.

According to Faisalabad police spokesperson Aamir Waheed, the protesters were detained to maintain law and order. However, they were released shortly thereafter, he added.

Reacting to arrests, PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar said: “Strongly condemn the arrest of PTM’s peaceful activists in Karachi, Shahid Sherani in DI Khan and AWP’s [Awami Workers Party] activists including […] 73-year-old Ameena Zaman in Faisalabad.”

The fresh crackdown on the PTM came after its chief Manzoor Pashteen was detained by police in Peshawar. His arrest prompted countrywide protests which were met with a crackdown by police, leading to arrest of a number of activists.