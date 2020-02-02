Senator hints at withdrawing salaries bill in case of no consensus

–Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi says ruling party will consult other parties before tabling the bill

–PTI leaders say it’s ‘unreasonable’ to increase lawmakers’ salaries when country is in economic crisis

–Sherry Rehman says PPP will oppose the bill as public money should be spent on granting relief to masses

ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chief whip in Senate Sajjad Hussain Turi came under fire from all quarters for a bill proposing a 100 per cent increase in the salaries of the lawmakers, he expressed willingness to withdraw the bill if the government and opposition failed to reach consensus.

The draft Salaries and Allowances Amendment Bill seeks an increase in the salaries of Senate chairman and National Assembly (NA) speaker from Rs225,000 to Rs879,000 to match the salaries of Supreme Court (SC) judges and a rise in the remuneration of the Senate deputy chairman and NA deputy speaker to match those of high court judges.

It also seeks to increase the salaries of parliament members from Rs150,000 to Rs300,000.

It also calls for the travel allowance of parliamentarians to be increased to cover the cost of business class air tickets and AC class train tickets. It further seeks 25 business class tickets to be allocated for each lawmaker and for the option of these tickets being used by the members’ spouses and children to travel within the country to be available.

The bill is set to be introduced in the House by senators — independent Naseebullah Bazai, independent Sajjad Hussain Turi, who was appointed as PTI’s chief whip last year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, independent Dilawar Khan, National Party’s (NP) Dr Ashok Kumar and independent Shamim Afridi.

Speaking to a local news outlet, the senator said that the ruling party would consult various parties regarding the bill before tabling it in the House on Monday. He said that 85 per cent of the 104 members had agreed in principle to support the bill, however, those opposing the move were simply playing the “numbers game”.

The proposal was not welcomed by every as leaders from the ruling party and the PPP have expressed concerns over the bill which seeks to double the salaries of lawmakers while also granting them additional perks.

The speaker of the lower house himself stated that the proposal was “unreasonable” as the country was still in an economic crisis. Qaiser said that that the increments should be granted once the treasury is able to withstand the burden.

Planning Minister Asad Umar also voiced similar concerns and said that he hoped that media reports regarding the bill were false. He also said that if there was a margin in the treasury, it should be used to reduce the burden on the people.

PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman also said that she, along with her party, would oppose the bill.

“This is a time of great economic crisis for the people of Pakistan and not the time for us to start matching our salaries with the region or others. Public money needs to be spent on public relief right now,” she said.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that while the ruling party is united towards implementing the premier’s austerity drive, if someone brought the bill, they would be doing so in their individual capacity without any support from the party. “PTI is not in majority in the Senate but it will do everything in its power to make sure no injustice is done towards the public,” she had added.

Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz had also said that he would openly support the bill as “there is no need to be apologetic”. He had pointed out that the salaries of lawmakers from Balochistan were almost three times higher than those of the members of the two houses of parliament. He had added that he knew many colleagues in the parliament whose only source of income was their salary and they found it difficult to make ends meet.

PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate Mushahidullah Khan had said that there was a need to rationalise the salary structure of lawmakers but it had to be based on some principle.