Women riders

Dependency is an immense feebleness of every human being, but independence is soulful prosperity to do everything with inner potential. Typically, women sit at the back of motorcycle, behind a male member of the family, often nestling a child or two precariously in their laps , while their flowing dupattas risk getting entangled in the wheels of motorcycle, while is a common cause for accidents , it seems that dependency is the way to do nothing. As a result, hundreds of women were issued driving certificates and employment with a ride-hailing service at a packed event organised by Women on Wheels in Karachi. Reportedly, a few months earlier, these women had received training after the initiative was launched in the city in November 2019. WoW has tried to empower thousands of women to ride motorcycles, along with offering them subsidised bikes, as a trace to encourage women’s mobility and normanlise their presence on the roads. However, Pakistani women have made tremendous plans over the years, and more and more women enter the workforce each year, the mere sight of a woman riding a motorcycle to reach her destination is still seen as an anomaly here. More importantly, women riding motorcycles or bicycles to get to work , to run errands, or simply for leisure are an everyday sight in many parts of Asia, including some Muslim countries. But in Pakistan and the belief that good women do not leave their homes or have lives independent of men is still persistent. As a result, it helps women to explore personal benefits of mobility and other parts of life. Ambitiously, there are now plans to extend the programme to other parts of the Sindh, and with the continuation of such programme exists with spiritual consequences.

Muhib Sattar

Turbat

Pricier pilgrimage

Inflation is hitting all the needs of us, and even now the performance of religious rites has been the victim of price hike as well. Newly on Friday, the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs has been told that the cost of performing Haj under the government scheme has shot up by a steep Rs115,000. Now performing the pilgrimage to the holy sites in Hejaz will cost intending hajis Rs550,000 from the north of Pakistan, and a few thousand rupees less from the southern parts of the country. It was also stated that the sharp rise in Haj cost has been attributed to depreciation of the rupee as well as a hike in taxes related to the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. It is doubtless that save up their entire lives to be able to perform Haj, but the steep price hike will shatter this lifelong dream of the people. It is highly requested to the government of Saudi Arabia to have a better decision over it, because it can be tough for the middle-income people to perform Haj if it remains so.

Imran Rasheed

Kech

Absurd fees

Private schools are expected to provide a superior education and the best teaching staff to their students. This is the reason that most of the parents wish to send their children to private schools. But unfortunately, the private schools exploit this desire via an exorbitant fee structure which permits only children of affluent families to private education.

High fees in private schools is another issue where poor families are suffering. Actually they take extra money from the students and poor families are not able to afford them. There has been a declaration by the supreme court of Pakistan calling for private schools to limit the increasing in their fees. Actually there are some other rules of private schools where parents are forced to submit the fees of summer vocation. That is totally unjust for parents.

Now it is high to stand against private schools and the authorities should take some serious notice on such issues and reduce these absurd fees.

Mehreen Munir

Turbat

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is a massive issue for the world with its competence. The ratio of Coronavirus is incredibly increasing day by day in different countries, especially in China. According to a recent report, the death rate of affected people was 212 along others.

It is a dangerous and horrible disease for the world. According to scientists, it doesn’t have proper treatment and it affects in many ways. A report from BBC that the scientists assumed that they would go for the recheck of the affected people near summer season in order to find the Vicentes of its.

Similarly, the second bad news is for Pakistan that the students from Pakistan are affected in China. In case Pakistan invites the students so it is dangerous for the country. But unfortunately, they invited one who is affected by the virus. And the complete public is worried about it. Because Pakistan doesn’t have enough facilities to save the civilians of her. Therefore, everyone should pray that Allah the almighty must save us from this disease.

Mahtaj Shoukat

Turbat