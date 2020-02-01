Unravelling of the PTI

The enemy within

The PTI succeeded in overcoming the threat from the two major opposition parties through devious but effective means. Neither the PML(N) nor the PPP is in a position to start a movement against the government despite widespread resentment among the masses on account of unprecedented increase in power and gas charges, rising inflation, and unemployment. Thanks to the support from the offstage players, the PTI’s dissatisfied allies, who could otherwise bring down the government within no time continue, to support it, albeit unwillingly.

However, despite the seemingly favourable situation, the PTI government remains in jeopardy on account of its inherent incompetence. The vulnerability was not detected by the PTI’s voters and the offstage actors who brought it into power and who expect that the government would deliver despite increasing apprehensions. As time passes, they are likely to realize their folly.

There is a continuing accumulation of pressures from key sectors that could lead to an implosion sooner rather than later. The government-controlled entities continue to cause financial haemorrhages. The Supreme Court reprimanded Railways Minister Sh Rasheed for failing to end corruption and inefficiency in the Railways and ordered him to present a comprehensive business plan to make the department profitable, adding that if there was any deviation from the plan presented in court, action would be taken.

The Federal Board of Revenue has missed the revised revenue collection target for the first half year of the current fiscal by a wide margin of Rs287 billion against the target of Rs2.367 trillion. January has turned out to be the worst month for the FBR, as it is set to face a revenue shortfall of around Rs100 billion in a single month. After being scolded by the SC on account of the fake refund case and told not to play with the apex court, FBR chief Shabbar Zaidi has gone on indefinite leave. He dropped the bombshell at a time when the FBR is giving final shape to a mini-budget that it is planning to introduce on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund. Things are falling apart for lack of competence on the part of the government. If the rot continues the PTI will need no enemies to overthrow its administration.