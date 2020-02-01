Swarms of locust attack crops in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Swarms of locust on Saturday landed in Noorpur, Haripur and Malka Hans areas of Pakpattan.

The locust can be seen on the roads of Noorpur, Malka Hans, houses, trees and fruit farms in various parts of the area and the outskirts.

The attack has badly damaged crops of wheat, potatoes and others. The residents are trying to get rid of the locusts by their own in order to save their crops from being damaged.

The crop eating insects bring hunger with them by eating crops and all vegetation they find at any place.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the Pakistan government has declared a national emergency to combat locust swarms.

In a tweet, she had said that the decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting also approved the National Action Plan to combat locust, in addition, a high-level committee was constituted for taking steps against the critters at the federal level.

She had further stated that the chairman of the committee would be Secretary National Food Security Division whereas Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would be its focal person.