Sindh CM writes another letter to PM for IGP’s removal

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday penned yet another letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam and pick one of the five names recommended by the provincial government for the coveted slot.

This is the third letter the province’s chief executive has written to the premier on the issue.

The chief minister said the federal cabinet’s Jan 28 decision to put the issue on hold is a violation of a 1993 agreement. He insisted that one of the five names floated for the post be chosen to replace the incumbent IGP.

Murad stated that Kaleem Imam’s attitude is breeding hatred in the province as he has been degrading the provincial government with his “non-serious and rude attitude”.

Earlier this week, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had accused the federal government of dragging its feet on the appointment of a new police chief in the province, saying the provincial government is in no mood to suggest another name for the slot of IG Sindh.

He said the federal government took a U-turn over the issue as Prime Minister Imran in a meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had finalised the name for the coveted post.

Ghani lamented that the federal government didn’t want to replace the IG Sindh despite the fact that a consensus was reached on two names.

“The federal government has muddied the issue,” he said, adding IGs in other provinces were replaced without ado while the issue of appointment of IG Sindh was taken to the federal cabinet.