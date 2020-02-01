Seven crocodiles die in one day at Bahawalpur Zoo

BAHAWALPUR: Seven crocodiles on Saturday were reported dead at Bahawalpur Zoo due to alleged negligence of the administration.

According to the zoo administration, seven crocodiles died after getting trapped in a swamp. Lack of proper care is affecting lives of precious animals at the Zoo.

Last month, a puma and other precious animals also died due to improper care by the zoo administration.

On January 30, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took notice of the deteriorating state of Lal Suhanra Park in Bahawalpur.

The bench was informed that black bucks and lions have disappeared from the Lal Suhanra Park. “A lion was illegally transferred to Lahore Zoo,” the petitioner had informed the court.