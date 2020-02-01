SC to hear plea challenging PHC’s verdict in Peshawar BRT case

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday take up a petition challenging the Peshawar High Court’s verdict to probe the Peshawar Metro bus project.

The PHC’s verdict has been challenged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). The court has summoned the KP advocate general to appear before the court on Monday.

It may be noted that the PHC had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe into alleged financial irregularities in the BRT Peshawar project.

Earlier this week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai had said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project would be completed by the end of March.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the provincial information minister rejected reports of an increase in the cost of the BRT Peshawar, saying the total cost of BRT Peshawar project is Rs34 billion.