Inflation making it difficult to run kitchen, lashkar with UN-approved Rs150,000 stipend: Hafiz Saeed

LAHORE – Educationist, philanthropist, South Asia specialist and terrorist Hafiz Saeed has become the latest high profile and illustrious figure to complain that he isn’t able to run the kitchen and other affairs in the income that he gets.

In a conference call with his colleagues from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Milli Muslim League and Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, all of which totaled up to a single individual, Saeed said that the current economic situation had taken a toll on him despite the United Nations approved monthly stipend.

“The inflation has made it difficult to run the kitchen and the lashkar with the Rs150,000 that the UN has approved for me. Let’s not forget that the Rs150,000 of 2019-20 is Rs100,000 of 2016-17,” Saeed said in the one-on-one conference call with representation of all of the above mentioned four organisations.

Further revealing his sympathetic and caring side, Saeed said he worries even more about those less fortunate than him.

“I mean I still have the Rs150,000 stipend – albeit after devaluation – I wonder what loner jihadists, especially those arrested after the crackdown on Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) last year, or those without any umbrella, are doing in these rainy days,” he said.