Indonesia confers highest military award on naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia has conferred the highest military award Bintang Jalasena Utama upon Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in recognition of his services for strengthening the ties between the naval forces of both the countries.

During his visit to Jakarta, the naval chief also held meetings with the Indonesian deputy defense minister, the naval chief and the commandant of Marine Corps and discussed mutual cooperation and matters pertaining to further expanding cooperation between the two naval forces.

The naval chief also visited different military installations in Indonesia and hailed the professionalism of Indonesian marines.