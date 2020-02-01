Indian forces martyred 21 Kashmiris in January

Indian troops martyred 21 Kashmiris in January, as New Delhi continues to impose a lockdown and curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, 14 people were critically injured due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory.

As many as 104 civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyat activists, were arrested and several of them were booked under the black law Public Safety Act.

The troops molested at least three women during the month.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continued to suffer immensely due to military lockdown and broadband internet shutdown on the 181st consecutive day on Saturday.