Imran’s own people are out to get him, says Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday said that the party considered the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as its partner, adding that the PTI government was facing threats from its “own people”.

In a statement, the PML-Q senior leader urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to treat his party the way allies are treated and do not pay heed to certain elements in his party that were out to malign the Punjab-based party.

He said that the statements of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi reflect the truth. “The PML-Q is indeed small, but in terms of experience, they have ruled with a two-third majority,” he added.

Speaking about PML-N, he said that Shehbaz Sharif was nothing in front of Nawaz Sharif in terms of popularity and that the PML-N’s vote bank belonged to Nawaz Sharif.

‘DON’T TREAT US AS SECOND WIFE’:

PML-Q senior leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that the PTI should refrain from treating its allies as its “second wife”, revealing growing divide in the ruling coalition led by PTI.

The PML-Q leader said this while speaking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by its president and Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami. He said that his party has always supported its partners in good faith but the coalition partners must not be considered unimportant.

“The government should not consider its allies as its competitors and should honour the promises it made when it formed an alliance with them. We had different experiences as allies with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PTI. Our best alliance was with PPP because former president Asif Ali Zardari did more than he promised,” he said.

“PTI did not fulfill its promises. They told us that we would have total control over the affairs of four constituencies we had won from,” he added.

Without naming anyone, he said that those who had promised the creation of a south Punjab province to the Saraiki people had not been honest with them as they only used the narrative for electoral gains.