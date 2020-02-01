Imran govt takes stock of Sindh IG, Nawaz’s health issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday presided over a meeting of party leaders to address the current major problems persisting in the country, including the issue of Sindh Inspector General (IG) and the foreign stay of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to reports, Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar submitted a two-page report on Nawaz’s health to the premier which would be then sent to the Punjab government for a review. PM Imran also directed to strategise the next step after reviewing of the report.

Speaking about policing in Sindh, the PM said that he received a report about false cases in Sindh, and promised to appoint an Inspector General (IG) who could not be used for political agendas in the province.

He also praised the security forces for the improved security situation in the country following the ease in travel advisory by the United States. “Brave forces have brought peace in the country by sacrificing their lives, and that day is not far when Pakistan will be a major tourist destination in the world,” he added.

It may be noted here that the US didn’t renew its travel advisory for Pakistan contrary to the claims made by the Foreign Office and the government.

On the other hand, the premier also reviewed measures to decrease the inflation. A briefing will take place next week on the performance of the price control committee. The meeting also talked about the measures to prevent the deadly coronavirus epidemic.