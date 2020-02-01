‘Improved security’: US eases travel advisory for Pakistan

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

The United States has eased travel advisory for Pakistan while acknowledging that the security environment in the country has significantly improved.

“Pakistan has noted the update in the US Travel Advisory, which has acknowledged that Pakistan’s security environment has improved,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

“This is a step in the right direction,” it added.

According to the statement, Pakistan has made resolute efforts to enhance security throughout the country.

Significant improvement in the security environment has led the United Nations to re-designate Islamabad as a family station for its personnel, it added.

Recently, the United Kingdom, while acknowledging the measures taken by Pakistan, also revised its advisory.

The positive decisions by Portugal and Norway with regard to their travel advisories for Pakistan also reflected the confidence of the European governments in the security environment.

Pakistan has also been declared as one of the “Best Holiday Destinations for 2020” by an award-winning travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler, it added.

The FO said: “With Pakistan’s liberal visa regime and conducive environment for tourism, we are confident that larger number of tourists from all over the world would be travelling to Pakistan.”

The improved security situation also offers opportunities for enhanced economic activity and foreign direct investment in Pakistan.