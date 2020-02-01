The Coronavirus in China is spreading rapidly and the centre where the virus is rooted, Wuhan, is completely in the grip of this deadly virus. Many countries including US, Japan, India, Egypt, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are evacuating their students from Wuhan. Only Pakistani students are left there. More ever, 28,000 Pakistani women and children and 80,000 students have been left stranded in China. About 200 Pakistani passengers got stuck at the airport.

Instead of all the scenarios, our government is stubborn for it would not bring them back to Pakistan.

I got tears in my eyes seeing our students pleading on social media for help. Almost all the countries are evacuating their students. On the very other, the negligence of our government is leading them unaccompanied.

Exactly, don’t know what we are waiting for? Such citizens must be kept in isolation but they should be brought back, otherwise any further delay will result in a harsh situation and the responsible would solely be the state. I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action for the people stuck out there so as leaving everything aside, they are kindred to Pakistan.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi

Virus fever

The deaths toll from a deadly virus detected in china and rose sharply. Deadly virus is a major and horrific issue which is caused many deaths in the entire country, especially in the downtown of china Wuhan. A large number of virus cases are reported in Wuhan city which is facing hardly any people in the country. It is found in Wuhan city which the people called it the coronavirus as a dangerous virus. China is the most populated country in the entire globe but this coronavirus defeated the entire country and it has affected nearly 1,300 people in the country. The country faced with a grave situation of accelerating spread up deadly virus.furthermore, it is affected also neighbouring country like Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, etc. The first case was reported in 2019 in the city. There was no known of antibiotic to contain its transmission and it has spread up indeep far and wide also spreading and affecting the people more.now within a span of few weeks more than 17 cases are reported. In China over 570 cases were recorded by the coronavirus in over country.

There must be an effective action in order to regulate this deadly virus as soon as it can be that it should not be found and harm in more countries, especially in Wuhan.

Altaf Adam,

Turbat, Kech

Climate catastrophe

The world is witnessing unprecedented climate change which seems to be aggravating with the passage of time. Be it fierce Australian bushfires, extreme weather conditions, changes in climate pattens, increased frequency of natural disaster, all these depict the gravity of this issue. The reason why our planet is heading towards the catastrophe is mainly ruthless human activities. Deforestation, industrialization, burning fossil fuels, greenhouse gas emissions etc are some of the major factors contributing to gruesome climate change.

As per the recent report by German watch, Pakistan has been ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. However, Pakistan does not contribute massively in GHG emissions but it is most likely to be severely plagued by the climate change owing to its geographical location which makes it prone to the extreme weather conditions as well as natural disasters. Back in 2019, Lahore was labelled as the most polluted city in the world due to the dense smog engulfing the city and grossly affecting the air quality. In turn, various respiratory ailments develop among the citizens ultimately.

Furthermore, after measuring the tantalizing and devouring menace of the very matter, the world powers inaugurated some important treaties, accords and organizations to counter climate change reduction including the Paris Agreement. But the terms and conditions of the agreement prove to be only limited for the periphery countries, not for the core states which produce greenhouse gases on the highest level. As, the US—- one of the most industrial countries—- has yet not ratified the agreement. Thus, we all need to come on the same page and acknowledge the fact that it is a potential threat to our planet that needs to be addressed timely. In order to mitigate the effects of climate change, each individual and the world as a whole need to counter it effectively with meticulous strategies.

Sona Bakhtawar Bijrani

Shikarpur

Hidden beauty of Balochistan

Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan with its beauty and attractions. It is the artery and blood vessels of Pakistan. The beauty of Balochistan beyond the secret of attractions, love, emotions, feeling and cause to remember the heaven of hive and Adam by its colorful lands, green grass, collyrium fountains, sparkling blue seas, decorative mountains and the glossary picnic points are the hidden heaven of Balochistan.

Additionally, anywhere else a terrain like Balochistan would have been a crowd-puller for the visitors. The beauty of Balochistan teaches them art of love, remembrance, put them in thoughts to recall the past adventures with their beloved and bosoms.

The attraction of greenery opens the blind eyes into bright; the sound of fountains water brings a huge sound deaf to listen to the beautiful sound of the universe. In the same way, the blue color of mountains reduces the depressions and obsession of ones to enjoy life.

However, these are not the only aspects of its beautify rather it is blessed with natural resources like copper, gold, marble, gas, and many more. Because of these expensive raw materials every country is looking at Balochistan like a stray dog.

Most importantly the hidden beauty of balochistan is remarked by its historical places like, Hingol Park, Maula Chotok, Gawadar Port and Hill Station and many more exotic beauties are the law of attraction. However, the exotic beauty of Hingol Park captures the hearts by its sparkling blue water and sand of the lake, along with the fresh air that surrounds it. In the same way, Maula Chotok has unforgettable beauty and it is in everybody’s wish list. The port of Gawadar is also unimaginable and it attracts the heart of every tourists. Thus, an unexplored and exotic beauty is hidden in Balochistan so one can adore his heart like a bride. And dont resume the law of attraction of Balochistan.

Hameed Karim

Turbat