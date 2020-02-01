Govt to depoliticise currency notes by removing photo of AIML politician

In the aftermath of the PTI-leg government’s decision to depoliticise the Benazir Income Support Program, by renaming the programme and removing the photo of the slain former prime minister, the government has also decided to depoliticise currency notes by removing the photograph of another politician from them.

“Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a political leader from the All India Muslim League, was a beloved, world reknowned leader,” said Dr Sania Nishtar, who leads the government’s depoliticisation initiative. “But I think we need to remove the imagery of politicians from important government documents

“Mr Jinnah, who his supporters also call the Quaid, was a towering figure, no doubt about it,” said Dr Sania Nishtar. “But his status as a politician of the All India Muslim League makes his photo a tad inappropriate for use on any national documents, what to speak of actual, legal tender.”

“The plan by the current government will, God willing, go towards the eventual desired depoliticisation of the country, leading to an upper cap on the number of politicians in the country, licenses and eventual phasing out of the political class.”