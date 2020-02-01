Govt asserts won’t evacuate Pakistanis stranded in China

–PM’s special assistant says Pakistani nationals can return after 14-day quarantine

–Dr Mirza says PM Imran is ‘most worried person’ regarding outbreak of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday defended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision not to bring back Pakistani nationals stranded in China, saying the federal government had complete trust in the policies of the Chinese government.

During a press conference, Dr Mirza said that so far, it had been confirmed that 11,947 people were affected with the coronavirus, out of which 259 had died.

“It is now being transferred from human to human. It means that a person affected by the virus can also become a source for the transfer of the virus.”

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the situation an emergency of international concern. Being a responsible nation, Pakistan wants to take steps that ensure the safety of maximum people.”

He said that the decision was finalised after a phone call between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where the latter assured that taking care of Pakistani citizens was a priority for China’s government.

The statement about evacuation came as the United States and a few other countries evacuated their citizens from China and also imposed a travel ban on the country.

“Till now, seven or eight countries have carried out evictions or requested China for evacuation,” said Dr Mirza. He added that China does not agree with the evacuations. “We should not forget people from 120 countries are living in Wuhan and 120 countries endorse measures taken by to contain the epidemic,” said Dr Mirza.

Dr Mirza reiterated that Pakistan stands by China in its handling of the crisis. “We are the most worried about our own kids. But we have to take the right measures for us and not follow other countries,” Dr Mirza told reporters.

The special assistant said that Pakistan has to take measures without compromising the safety and well-being of its people living in China.

He also shared that PM Imran was the “most worried” person regarding the disease and was receiving “minute by minute” updates from the government officials.

China faced deepening isolation on Saturday over the recent break of the coronavirus epidemic as the death toll soared to 259, with the United States and Australia leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.

Speaking about the Pakistanis who wanted to return home, the special assistant said that the government will not allow any Pakistani citizen inside the country till they complete a 14-day observation period in China.

An agreement in this regard had been finalised in a meeting held with the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, he said, adding that the policy was same as China’s that says no Chinese citizen will be allowed to travel abroad till the completion of the 14-day observation period.

“Those declared free of the virus after the period will be issued with a certificate that assures the airport officials that they are free from the disease,” Mirza said.

“Through this one measure we have ensured Pakistan remains free from the disease. Because our case definition says that travelling and staying in China is an important factor [behind the spread of the disease],” said the SAPM.

Dr Mirza stated that if Pakistan was able to control the disease in Pakistanis present in China, then it has secured the country from the disease, according to the information that doctors have at this point.

Dr Mirza said that the country will soon receive the health kits which would allow the country to detect the virus. “From tomorrow or today we will start carrying out tests to determine the coronavirus,” said Dr Mirza.

He said that from Saturday, the government will launch an awareness campaign on electronic media regarding the disease, adding that the campaign will explain the origins of the disease and also advise the people on the precautionary measures to be taken by people regarding the disease.

“The government will brief the masses through public service messaging through PEMRA,” said Dr Mirza. He said the government was hoping that through the campaign the people will get to know the basics of the virus.

Dr Mirza also reiterated once again that Pakistan was yet to detect the first case of the virus in the country. While giving the update on the four Pakistani students diagnosed with the disease, Dr Mirza said that the students were being kept under observation.

He added that the early detection of the disease also helped the students.

The SAPM had announced on Wednesday that four Pakistani students in China were tested positive for the coronavirus. He, however, had refused to share the names of the affected students. “The government will take good care of the students who have contracted the virus,” he said.