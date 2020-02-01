GCU VC highlights problems in education system

–Dr Zaidi says it confronts three very basic principles on which human life flourishes i.e. diversity, curiosity and creativity

LAHORE: There are three very basic principles on which human life flourishes i.e. diversity, curiosity and creativity, but very unfortunately they are contradicted by a culture of education that is currently prevalent in our country. This was said by Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, an international social policy expert and vice chancellor of Government College University, Lahore, at a ceremony held in his honor at University the Punjab. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar hosted the ceremony attended by eminent academicians, senior journalists and analysts.

Talking about the problems in Pakistan’s education system, Prof Zaidi said that all human beings were naturally different from each other but standardisation culture in their education system was not based on diversity but conformity.

He said that students could learn and excel best with a broad-based curriculum that celebrated their various talents, not just through a small arrangement of course system and examinations.

Prof. Zaidi said the “second principle that drives human life is curiosity; if a teacher can just light the spark of curiosity in a student, he will learn without any assistance”. He said that instead of focusing only on improving system, the government and policy-makers need to focus more on teachers to make them creative. “There is no system or any school or university in the world that is better than its teachers,” he added.