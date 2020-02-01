Civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army in yet another incident of ceasefire violation resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, injuring an unarmed civilian, the military said.

“Indian troops deliberately targeted civilian population along the LoC in Satwal Sector,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Due to indiscriminate firing, a 45 years old resident of Madarpur village, sustained serious injuries. The injured has been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care,” the statement added.

Ceasefire violations by the Indian troops have increased in frequency and intensity since the February 27 air battle, in which two Indian fighter jets were shot down and the pilot of one downed aircraft was captured – only to be released later as a goodwill gesture last year.

More than 1,267 incidents of ceasefire violations by Indian troops were reported last year in which at least 47 people – mostly civilians – were martyred and more than 241 injured.