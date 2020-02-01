British journalist says ‘highlighting Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption not based on hatred’

British journalist David Rose on Saturday said that allegations being levelled against him for being anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani are “monstrous and defamatory”.

In a series of tweets, the Daily Mail journalist said that he could not talk about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as he was legally bound due to the matter being sub-judice.

Rose said the speculations against his research and allegations against Shehbaz may be motivated by intolerance, hatred or racism were untrue. He added that he had spent much of his career exposing and fighting racism, and stands by his track record.

In a subsequent tweet, Rose said that those alleging that he is a racist should get ready to prove it in the court of law.

The Daily Mail journalist went on to reveal that he had met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar before he held office in Pakistan and had worked on human rights cases with him and respected him immensely for his services towards humanity.

Rose also revealed that he had been to Pakistan when he was 18, in 1978.

“Islamabad was not much more than a village – I think it had one market. I loved the country and its people then, and I love them now – which is why I care about them and have returned many times,” said the journalist.