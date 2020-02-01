A litmus test of present Indian democracy

By: Dr Rajkumar Singh

At the heart of the political system is the system of election. A keen observer of the Indian political scene argued that the way things are going today it is quite possible that India might become a paradox of successful elections and a failed democracy. This is related first to the assertion that India has operated the electoral system so far successfully is based on nothing but a misconception of the significance of the act of voting. Secondly, that to which it refers is not in the womb of the future; as a matter of fact, it is already with us and visible to all but the myopic. It is one thing to equate successful elections with our ability to extract some results, whether feeble or strong, barren or fruitful, from elections. This represents the travesty of elections in the sense that the act of voting signifies not infrequently the exercise of brutal force and that the cunning of power rather than the expression of the right of citizenship and civic virtue. As a result, the normative signification of the act of voting had been drained out, reducing elections to contests of power in which no holds are barred. An election where the majority of votes are cast on the basis of corrupt practices is not in reality a democratic election but a fraudulent one. The representatives who have come to power in such a process are not real representatives of the people, and the people have an inherent right to rebel against such an unrepresentative nature of this bogus leadership. Gandhi had demonstrated this truth in his actions against the government. People have the right for civil disobedience when the rulers have lost their legitimacy to rule.

Long betrayal of basic principles: Our electoral system as practised in India today has failed to liberate the wisdom of vox populi from its bondage to private passions. As a consequence, elections frequently yield an outcome that authorises private vices to protect and promote public good. To the extent that democracy in India has lagged behind in its sacred responsibility of promoting and protecting the public good, it has certainly failed. This failure can be attributed, in a large measure, to the way “We, the people of India” as members of a political community have gone about operating the electoral system. Despite the conduct of so many elections so far, the actual exercise of power in the country has yet to reflect true democracy. This has largely been because, unlike the elites and the middle classes, the poor in India are unable to generate pressure. It has been commented that ‘the very conditions which inhibit the masses from effectively organising to push their own interests, namely, their poverty, ignorance and isolation, and the hierarchical power structure of the Indian society, have made it possible for India to hold general elections, based on universal suffrage, without endangering political stability. However, the tardy functioning of democracy for 70-plus years has produced in India a vast college of political leaders at various levels who have learned the needs of persuasion, accommodation and grass-roots support. There is a gradually developing understanding among them of the limitations of vote banks, pretentious leadership and the coercion of the weak. These should stand the Indian state in good stead.

Lack of social empowerment: There has also been a failure to develop political capabilities to deal with expanding pressures in an empowering society, to broaden the social base of nationalism, to find political cover for pragmatic actions. The political elites have ceased to be concerned about the consequences of sectarian mobilisation while seeking to make gains in inter-elite struggles. The political class, which is supposed to be the leadership class in a liberal democracy, is primarily to blame for this state of affairs. In the name of democracy, it destroyed the educational system, corrupted the police and administration and is now criminalising politics. They made no attempt to educate our people in the obligations that a democratic system places upon its citizens on the manner in which they represent their needs and grievances or thoughts through representations, dialogues, discussions and non-violent political lobbying, but left them to carry on their relations with government on the agitating and confrontationist basis which had been employed in the past against their colonial rulers. Leaders of consequence did not explain the people that democracy provided for periodic elections at which ruling parties and governments could be thrown out of power if they had misbehaved during the inter–election period. There was no recognition of the serious obstacles that illiteracy and lack of civic consciousness pose to the efficient functioning of a democratic political system, nor was any serious attempt made to wipe out mass illiteracy and lack of understanding of the norms of democratic functioning.

Status today: Today the people are in a mood which comes rarely in the life of a country. They are looking forward starry-eyed, to a new direction, a new era, a life. Last but not the least is a hope that India is a land of contradictions. On the one hand every kind of malpractice prospers, and on the other there are honest and competent men in top places who have reached there without pulling or needing to pull wires. In such a country, hope is as much in order as despair. But the net result is that the entire system is tending to bend and collapse beneath the weight of injustice, misgovernance, the tyranny of the police and of the petty official, the easy corruptibility of the elite, and improbability and graft in their widest sense.

Under the circumstances, the national conscience has to be roused to such a degree that it would cease to tolerate falsehood and dishonesty in public life. Standards of ethics and decency in public life are less easy to enforce by law than by public opinion. Hence, there must be a nation-wide campaign to disseminate correct facts and right ideas among the public at large. The best charity which one can do in India is to carry knowledge to the people as Abraham Lincoln rightly held that the people would be able to face any crisis, provided only the correct facts were made known to them. The duty of the citizen is not merely to vote but to vote wisely. He must be guided by reason, and by reason alone. He must vote for the best man, irrespective of any other consideration and irrespective of the party label. A system, a society, a culture, a nation– these are collective entities. They are made up of individuals. If the quality of an individual who make up the collective entities is wanting, it is futile to do this.

The writer is head of the political science department, B.N. Mandal Unversity, Madhepura, Bihar, India. He can be reached at: [email protected]