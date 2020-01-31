Saudi Arabia deported 0.28m Pakistanis in five years, Senate told

Saudi Arabia has deported a total of 285,980 Pakistanis from the Kingdom during the past five years due to expired visas, performing Hajj without permission, being involved in the narcotics trade, overstaying in Saudi Arabia after arriving on an Umrah visa, quarrelling and other offences.

This was disclosed in a list submitted by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Qureshi in Senate.

According to the official APP news agency, the numbers were presented in the Senate in response to a query from a senator. According to the list, 285,980 Pakistanis were deported from Riyadh and Jeddah between 2015 and 2019. Of these, 61,076 people were sent back from Riyadh and 224,904 from Jeddah.

According to Qureshi, the Pakistani citizens were deported because of expired visas, performing Hajj without permission, being involved in narcotics trade, overstaying in Saudi Arabia after arriving on an Umrah visa, quarrelling and other offences.