‘Roleplaying as PM with uniform-wearing hoors my kinkiest fantasy,’ reveals Imran

ISLAMABAD – After receiving flak for the comments he made about nurses at a ceremony organised by the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has yet again masterfully taken his critics to the cleaners by exposing their own wretched minds.

Talking to The Dependent in an exclusive interview, PM Khan said his critics are ‘making up nonsense’ because they are jealous that he continues to fulfill his fantasies.

“Their own minds are dirty. My comments weren’t directed at nurses, my remarks celebrated how I continue to live out my fantasies. I mean roleplaying as the Prime Minister with uniform-wearing hoors was always my greatest – and my kinkiest – fantasy. And look where I am today,” the Prime Minister said.

The premier further revealed that his remarks actually intended to pay tribute to the abilities of Dr Asim from Shaukat Khanum hospital whose injections help him fulfill all his dreams.

“I mean I can’t even describe the feeling that I get when Dr Asim gives me that magical injection of his before every National Security Committee meeting,” said PM Khan giving a trademark smile to this scribe.