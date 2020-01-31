Pakistani national gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force

A Pakistani-American police officer has been selected to head the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) volunteer force.

Nasir Saleem, a 30-year-old veteran of the NYPD, became the first Pakistani and Muslim to be appointed as the auxiliary deputy chief of the nearly 5,000-strong force.

The volunteer force serves in the city’s neighborhoods as the “eyes and ears” of the regular police through foot, vehicle, and bicycle patrols.

“It’s a great honor […] I am speechless. I dedicate my new title to Pakistan,” said Saleem speaking to reporters after taken the oath of office on Tuesday.

Saleem was inducted into his new assignment at a ceremony where senior police officials and members of the Pakistani community were present. Captain Adeel Rana and Lt Zaigham Abbas, fellow Pakistani-American police officers, pinned badges on Saleem’s uniform.

Taking to Twitter, the New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo stated that Saleem’s “28 years and 14,000 hours does not go unnoticed”.

Auxiliary police officers are trained to observe and report on conditions requiring the services of the regular police, assisting in non-enforcement and non-hazardous duties.