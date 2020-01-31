Lashari and Misbah panels face off in Gymkhana polls

LAHORE: A tough contest is expected between the panels led by Kamran Lashari and Mian Misbahur Rehman for the posts of chairman and the management committee of the Lahore Gymkhana on Saturday.

The Lashari panel has fielded Kamran Lashari for the chairmanship, whereas the Mian Misbah panel will be represented by Dr Jawad Sajid– a former ally of Lashari.

Besides these panels, an independent candidate is also contesting the polls that were held after every three years. Polling will start at 10am and the results would be announced by late evening.

Unlike the past, these elections have become a talk of the town, as both groups ratcheted up their campaigns for the coveted posts. However, the nature of campaigning hasn’t gone down well with the old members of the club.

“The club has never witnessed such electioneering, where both sides hurled accusations to malign the other side,” a club member said on the condition of anonymity. “I have serious reservations over the social media campaigns which have made the Gymkhana elections a public affair.”

The Lashari panel has apparently gotten weak after his ally Salman Siddique — an influential club member– switched sides and joined the Mian Misbah group. Dr Jawad, who is contesting elections against Lashari, was also affiliated with the Kamran Lashari panel during the previous election in 2017.

The Mian Misbah panel has promised to provide additional parking spaces for at least 500 cars in phases as well as a reduction in food prices. The panel has also claimed to conduct an audit on an annual basis to curb any kind of financial irregularities. It also floated the idea of annual elections instead of three-yearly.

Similarly, the Lashari panel has promised the members sports and intellectual hub, digitisation of facilities in addition to making the club safe for all.