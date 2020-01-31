IHC disqualifies PML-N lawmaker over fake degree

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disqualified a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial lawmaker on account of submitting a fake degree to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Kashif Chaudhry, a candidate from the PML-N, was elected from PP-241 (Bahawalnagar 5) during the 2018 general elections. He had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Malik Mohammad Muzafar Khan by a margin of around 4,400 votes.

Chaudhry reportedly submitted a fake BBA degree to the ECP prior to the general elections.

The petitioner had prayed upon the court to disqualify the PML-N lawmaker on the basis of Article 62(f) of the Constitution.

The high court also instructed the ECP to de-notify the lawmaker.