Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim appointed as PCB Cricket Committee chairman

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim will chair the PCB Cricket Committee, which will meet on a quarterly basis.

In a press release, the cricket board said, Iqbal will lead the panel which includes former cricketer Wasim Akram, chief selector and representative of women’s cricket Urooj Mumtaz, former cricketer Umar Gul and former Test opener Ali Naqvi.

Additionally, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Zakir Khan will serve as “coopted members” of the committee.

Qasim said he was pleased that the PCB had considered him for the position and added that he would try to utilise all his cricket and corporate experience as well as knowledge to complete his responsibilities.

According to the press release, the committee will advise PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricketing matters and will hold the power to invite the relevant individuals to quarterly meetings to “assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process”.

“I welcome all the distinguished members in this PCB Cricket Committee and look forward to working with them. I am delighted we have been able to put together a wide-ranging, knowledgeable, experienced and respected group whose commitment and involvement in the game is second to none,” Khan said, adding that all the members are representatives of all the key stakeholders in the sport.

“More importantly, and in line with our policy, they are completely independent, which, in turn, will assist the PCB management to further improve the health of the game in Pakistan,” he added.