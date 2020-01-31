Five gunned down over old enmity

SHEIKHUPURA: Five people were gunned down on Friday over an old enmity in Sheikhupura’s area of Safdarabad.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who were riding a motorbike opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased were on their way for a court appearance when they were attacked. It may be noted that the clash has claimed 12 lives so far, and a few days earlier, two members of a family were shot dead over the dispute.

The deceased were identified as Akram, Shahid, Shakkoor, Shahnawaz and Khurram.

The bodies were moved to the hospital, while further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police.