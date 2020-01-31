Ex-PM Abbasi calls NAB a ‘terrorist organisation’

–PML-N leader to file bail petition in LNG scam on Nawaz’s direction

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday called the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a “terrorist organisation”, saying it was destroying the country.

In an interview with a news channel, Abbasi said that no case has been filed against him in the LNG contract case in the past year and a half.

“And I will be sure to ask about this,” he said, vowing to question the NAB chairman, officers and investigation officer.

Calling the bureau a “political engineering factory”, he said former chief justices have also questioned its practices. That is why we must end this institution and send these people packing, he said.

There are six stakeholders influencing decision making in Pakistan, said the former premier. If you don’t make them sit at the same table, the country wont be able to run, he said.

Calling the wheat and sugar crises painful, he attributed it to corruption. And while on the topic of corruption, he challenged the prime minister’s special assistant on accountability’s claims of bringing back millions in looted money. “Shehzad Akbar is a doa number aadmi [second rate man],” he said. He should show his own assets and tell everyone how he got them and how he is still getting them, he challenged.

He has no right to speak about people like he does, said Abbasi. He said if Akbar wants to make tall claims, he needs to back it up with evidence.

Abbasi denied having any conflicts with the PML-N. I am a member of the party and have been a prime minister from this party, he said.

He also commented on the groups forming in the PTI and said this is what happens when you get different sorts of people together for the sake of votes.

ABBASI TO FILE BAIL PLEA:

Meanwhile, sources said that Abbasi on Friday decided to file his bail petition in the LNG scandal.

According to details, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif convinced Abbasi to submit his bail petition.

On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed the NAB to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case. Abbasi was taken into custody on July 18, 2019.